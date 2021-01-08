Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $2.09 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00272503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $997.03 or 0.02512126 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012328 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

