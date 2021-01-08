TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TSC stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 11.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

