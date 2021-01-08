TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Price Up 9.6%

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 146,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 139,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $567.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

