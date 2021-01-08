Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.81.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.