TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 233,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 191,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $695.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

