Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 172,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

