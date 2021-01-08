Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

