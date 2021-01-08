Truist Financial’s (TFC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 89,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,298. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

