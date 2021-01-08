Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 1,167,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,451,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.