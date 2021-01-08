Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,245. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

