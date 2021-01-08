Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 1,040,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,106,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

