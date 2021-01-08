Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 195 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,951. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

