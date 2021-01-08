Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 66 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.90 and a 200 day moving average of $327.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.