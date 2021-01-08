Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.20

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 903916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

