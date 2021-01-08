Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

TPB stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.66 million, a P/E ratio of 149.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

