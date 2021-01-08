Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

