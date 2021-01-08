UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.21.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

