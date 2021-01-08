UBS Group Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €10.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.06 ($10.66).

Get Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) alerts:

Enel SpA has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.