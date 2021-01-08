UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 4,589,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,361. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after acquiring an additional 645,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,015 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

