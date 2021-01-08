UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

