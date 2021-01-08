UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,275. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

