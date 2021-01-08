UBS Group Upgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Buy

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of WAL opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

