Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $292.42 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

