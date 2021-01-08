Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00.

RARE stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.