Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Shares of RARE traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.33. 12,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $5,406,716. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,300,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

