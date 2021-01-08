UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $221.09 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $227.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

