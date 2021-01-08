Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $211.61

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.61 and last traded at $211.33, with a volume of 72550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,364,000 after acquiring an additional 321,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 756.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 114.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

