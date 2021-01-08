United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.76

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 16008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBI. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 65.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

