United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

Shares of UTDI opened at €36.73 ($43.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet AG has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.05.

About United Internet AG (UTDI.F)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

