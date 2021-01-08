United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.22.

United Rentals stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.50. 18,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.55. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

