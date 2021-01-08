Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE:UTL opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $646.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth about $899,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 26.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Unitil by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

