Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 1,853,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,145,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at $176,000.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

