Univar Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 814,388 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2,368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 479,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3,076.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 415,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

UNVR opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.