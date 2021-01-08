Universa (UTNP) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Universa has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $58,862.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

About Universa

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

