Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

