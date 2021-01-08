Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.01. 2,376,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,757,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

