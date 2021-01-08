USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) vs. Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) Head-To-Head Analysis

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USA Truck and Smart Move’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $522.63 million 0.16 -$4.70 million ($0.39) -24.10 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Move has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USA Truck.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for USA Truck and Smart Move, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

USA Truck currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.89%. Given USA Truck’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe USA Truck is more favorable than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares USA Truck and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck -1.92% -10.69% -2.39% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of USA Truck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USA Truck beats Smart Move on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 1,990 tractors, which included 421 independent contractor tractors; and 6,212 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

