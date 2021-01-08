USDX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005287 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002454 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005090 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.