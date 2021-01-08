Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,023 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLY stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

