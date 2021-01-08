Valor Token Market Capitalization Reaches $4.43 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.43 million and $205,266.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00037547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00267444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $988.43 or 0.02496929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012367 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

