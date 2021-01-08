Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $476,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $2,037,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.28. 9,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

