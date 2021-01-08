Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $221,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Intuit by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.28. 42,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $387.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

