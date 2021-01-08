Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,741,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 44.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 701,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $256,077,000 after acquiring an additional 215,927 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,046,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.