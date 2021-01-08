Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 7,875 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 75,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

