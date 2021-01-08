ValuEngine Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Buy

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

