ValuEngine Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.