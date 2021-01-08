ValuEngine Lowers Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indivior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

INVVY stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Indivior has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

