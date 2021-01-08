ValuEngine Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

