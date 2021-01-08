ValuEngine Upgrades Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Equus Total Return stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.