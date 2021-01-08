ValuEngine Upgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to “Sell”

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEJU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Leju stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 63,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $320.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

